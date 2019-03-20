Rob Packham Photo: Zodidi Dano / Cape Argus

Cape Town – “This madness will soon be over and we will be together.” This was an e-mail accused wife killer Rob Packham allegedly sent to his former mistress just two days after the charred body of his wife Gill was found.

Packham’s former mistress, who may not be named as per court order, told the Western Cape High Court yesterday that she and Packham had started dating in October 2015.

This was after he had told her that he had separated from his wife and was living in a flat with his daughter.

The woman testified that she had cut ties with Packham on March 25 last year.

She said she and Packham had met for coffee at the Waterfront on February 21 last year - the day that Gill and Packham had also attended their last marriage counselling session together.

“On March 1 (last year) I met him outside and thought we were going for coffee. We just sat in the car. I conveyed my condolences and asked about how his children were doing. He told me he was a person of interest,” she said.

On February 24, two days after Gill’s body was found in the boot of her burnt BMW near Diep River train station, she recounted a five-page e-mail sent to her by Packham from an alias account at 2am.

“I knew it was from him as he used words he used to call me and was specific to certain events,” she said.

According to the woman, she was aware that Packham told Gill of their affair during October 2017, but they had remained in contact after the disclosure and Packham had told her there was an option of divorce.

The mother of two said she had broken off her relationship with Packham after his arrest and when the story received a lot of media attention.

“It was not in my best interest and as a single mother it was also not in my children’s interest. I felt I needed to step aside. I sent him a message from another number (to break up with him).”

According to her, this did not deter Packham, who continued sending her gifts to her workplace and to her home, and trying to contact her through her friends.

Packham’s persistent contact with his former mistress – a State witness – violated his bail conditions, which resulted in his second arrest during December last year.

The trial continues today.