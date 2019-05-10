File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says evil happens in the mind of the perpetrators while those who can stop bullying do nothing. Madonsela, who currently is the Law Trust Chair in Social Justice and Law Professor at the University of Stellenbosch, was speaking at the 1000 Women 1 Voice meeting at the CTICC in Cape Town.

1000 Women 1 Voice is a women-led organisation which focuses its awareness campaign this year on bullying, especially cyberbullying.

“I like the timing of the event, which, metaphorically, after the elections ushers in a new phase of democracy. At the core of the healing of bullying is the quest to be at peace with oneself and with the rest of the world.

“You have called us here because you believe there is something we can do to stamp out violence in families which spills over into society. Bullies have no peace in their hearts because of woundedness.

"Cruelty is at the heart of systemic bullying in society. Bullies are weak and powerless and they feel small, and they want to let other people feel even smaller,” she said.

At the 1000 Women 1 Voice flagship fund-raising luncheon, Tina Thiart, director and co-founder of 1000 Women Trust, said as many as 57% of South African pupils have been bullied at some time during their high-school careers.

“When one considers that there are 2.2million school-going children in South Africa, these percentages translate into a staggering number,” Thiart said.

Cape Times