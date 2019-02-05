Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A Goodwood Magistrate's Court magistrate is being investigated by the Ethics Committee of the Magistrate's Commission following a complaint regarding his conduct . Over the weekend social media posts emerged showing Magistrate Sean Lea allegedly texting in full view of the court while a case was under way on Friday.

A disgusted Fazloen Hoffman posted pictures and videos of Lea, seemingly disengaged from the proceedings, on Facebook and YouTube on Friday.

Hoffman claimed in a post on Facebook, which has drawn many angry responses, that Lea was focused on his cellphone even during cases that required his “undivided attention”.

"I decided to film him doing the old-guy one finger typing while the one court official known as Happy Mbabane was sleeping during the trials…

"The sitting magistrate of court B: S.Lea and court officials are unprofessional, disrespectful and blatantly abusing taxpayers’ money and the privilege of being employed.

"The magistrate is condescending and irritable when cases are presented before him. Most of the time he was engaged on his cellphone even while cases are presented that require his undivided attention.

"Everyone was shocked at his lack of interest which was not only offensive, but so blatantly disrespectful of the impact it has on the lives of those he has authority over. And their families.

"In my presence, the punishments he meted out did not match the merits of the cases presented. He was irritated and mouthing to the prosecutor Mr Meyer that he wanted to go on lunch. Like a belligerent child, he rushed through the presentations, barely containing his impatience. And nobody dared to say a word."

The Department of Justice's Regional Office is also investigating the conduct of the stenographer, who was allegedly sleeping, and has requested an urgent interim report, the SABC reported.

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said he has noted the posts and videos on social media. He added they view any alleged improper conduct in courts, whether by presiding officers or by administrative staff, in a very serious light.

Hoffman also commented in her post on the magistrate's response after she had confronted him.

“I asked him how it was possible to pay attention to the lives of people presented in the form of cases in front of him. And that it was clear from the results of the cases I sat in on, that he was in no great shape at all…

"Wow, the frothing at the mouth, the red eyes and shaky frame that emitted all the shouting and defensive screaming at me in the corridor was a sight to behold…

"Mr Lea shouted that he was texting his boss Mr de Beer. Showed me the WhatsApp chat briefly. Asked the secretary to take a pic of the screen and did not want to consider THAT HE WAS NOT MEANT TO BE ON HIS PHONE AT ALL.

"I guess nobody has had the temerity to confront him about this until yesterday. He tried shoving his phone in my face in front of everyone and I told him to back off from me as his aggressiveness was threatening.

"He scoffed and blew me a kiss before marching off. He left a shocked audience in his wake."

In defence of Lea, John Peiser posted on Hoffman's page: "Don't celebrate too soon as I have it on good authority that he put in for leave awhile back already as he has over 270 days stored leave, such has been his dedication to his profession.

"Secondly the trouble with the court of public opinion is that unlike the court u will most probably face a defamation suite as this is only one side of the story."

