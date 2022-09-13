Magistrate’s murder a loss to judiciary

Cape Town - While the car of slain Cape Town Magistrate Romay van Rooyen, 50, has been recovered, police are still on a manhunt for her killers. A family member came across Van Rooyen’s lifeless body at her Marina da Gama home in Red Roman Street on Saturday just after 4pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her RAV4 vehicle was taken in what initially appeared to be a robbery at her home. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg said a murder investigation was underway. “According to reports the victim was found in her house by a family member. “Muizenberg police registered a murder case for investigation. It was established during the investigation on the crime scene that the victim’s vehicle was missing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Twigg. He said the vehicle was recovered in Mitchells Plain on Sunday night. Minister Ronald Lamola called on criminal justice system role-players “to bring the perpetrators swiftly to book”. “The safety of our judicial officers remains an utmost priority.

Story continues below Advertisement

Magistrate Van Rooyen’s untimely passing is a devastating loss to our judiciary and our courts,” said Lamola. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, expressed “shock and deep sense of sadness” in reaction to Van Rooyen’s death. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Her tragic death is a loss to the judiciary and the justice system as a whole,” said Ntabazalila.

Story continues below Advertisement

Van Rooyen’s murder is the latest attack on a member of the judiciary. Kauthar Brown, Ebrahim Deare, and Riyaad Gasant were last year sentenced following an attempted murder of top lawyer William Booth on April 2020 outside his Higgovale home. Also in 2020, slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home.

Seven suspects, including alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack are before court for their alleged involvement in his assassination. In 2018, advocate Pete Mihalik was assassinated while dropping his children at school in Green Point. His accused killers Nkosinathi Khumalo, Sizwe Biyela and Vuyile Maliti are on trial.