Magistrates tell on ‘incompetent’ prosecutors

Cape Town - Some of the country’s prosecutors are committing a miscarriage of justice by not ensuring justice is being done - they are corrupt or incompetent. This is the perception of some of SA’s magistrates who took part in a survey, “Magistrates’ Perceptions of Prosecutors”, which showed 81% of magistrates indicated prosecutors requested postponements too easily, and there was a correlation between this perception and the perception of incompetence and corruption.

The 2022 survey by NGO Magistrates Matter, in conjunction with the University of Cape Town’s Democratic Governance and Rights Unit, had 230 responses and is said to be informed by magistrates’ direct experiences. The study found: “A majority of magistrates appear to be doubtful of the competence of prosecutors and a significant minority the independence of prosecutors. “A minority of magistrates agree that prosecutors are competent, and this is worse among district court magistrates.

“A significant minority (one third) agree prosecutors are biassed, and this view is correlated with perceptions of corruption, suggesting that apparently biased prosecutor actions may drive corruption perceptions.” Commenting on the study, law firm ENSafrica said: “It is disappointing to learn that more than half of magistrates in this study believe that prosecutors are not ensuring that justice is being done, that they are corrupt, or that they are incompetent. “There was an alarming 80% of magistrates who indicated that prosecutors request postponements too easily.

“Although these results may not be a full reflection of the services of prosecutors, nor do they represent the views of all magistrates in South Africa. We hope that those in senior positions in the criminal justice system study these findings and take steps to address points of concern. “These results underscore the need for South Africa’s criminal justice system to address these issues and work to restore trust and confidence in the important role that prosecutors play in ensuring the swift delivery of justice. “By doing so, the system can work more effectively to uphold the rights of all South Africans. It will also be seen as remedial action implemented by South Africa and can in years to come be used to persuade the Financial Action Task Force to remove South Africa from the greylist.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was in the process of establishing a unit to focus on ethics and accountability of prosecutors. NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the system had mechanisms in place for judicial officers to raise any concerns or complaints about prosecutors and these were brought to the attention of the management of the NPA to address. “That system works well and deals with hard facts and specifics.

"The NPA is in the process of establishing a unit to deal with issues of ethics and accountability of prosecutors, within the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions. “The process is at an advanced stage, as part of the NPA’s objective to enhance its independence, professionalism, accountability and credibility. Real cases or reports of misconduct, ethical breaches or corruption by prosecutors will be investigated and dealt with accordingly,” said Mhaga. He said some of the obstacles in the judicial system could be countered by looking at a performance driven system whereby courts were monitored.