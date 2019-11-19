Towering to almost 27m, the majestic Ficus elastica, or rubber tree, has a crown diameter of 38.4m.
It stands guard at the northern entrance to Cape Town’s oldest garden.
The department made the announcement after an amendment to the National Forests Act, 1998, was gazetted. The Champion Tree Project started in 2003 and is a national initiative that identifies, protects and promotes exceptionally big and impressive trees in South Africa.
It also gives protected status, so no person may cut, disturb, damage or destroy any protected tree. Contravention of the act may result in a fine or imprisonment for up to three years.