Majestic 27m rubber tree at Company's Garden awarded Champion status









Cape Town – One of the largest trees in the Company’s Garden has officially been recognised as a Champion Tree by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries. Towering to almost 27m, the majestic Ficus elastica, or rubber tree, has a crown diameter of 38.4m. It stands guard at the northern entrance to Cape Town’s oldest garden. The department made the announcement after an amendment to the National Forests Act, 1998, was gazetted. The Champion Tree Project started in 2003 and is a national initiative that identifies, protects and promotes exceptionally big and impressive trees in South Africa. It also gives protected status, so no person may cut, disturb, damage or destroy any protected tree. Contravention of the act may result in a fine or imprisonment for up to three years.

More than 90 trees have been identified so far. The Ficus elastica in the Company’s Garden stood out based on its size index and historic location.

Ficus elastica is part of the fig genus native to north-east India and southern Indonesia, and forms part of the banyan group of figs.

Six Champion Trees recognised in the Western Cape are located at another highly popular city park – the Arderne Gardens in Claremont.

The majestic Ficus Elastica or rubber tree. Photo: Supplied

Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien said: “The City’s Recreation and Parks Department is delighted about the accolade.

"It’s only through recognition and education that we’ll be better prepared to care for our trees, which play such an important role in our built environment. It means a lot that Champion Trees are now enjoying protected status.”

The tree in the Company’s Garden is not only aesthetically pleasing, but provides ample shade for visitors.

“The trees in the garden are a unique variety that form part of Africa’s forest and tree heritage,” Badroodien said.

Cape Times