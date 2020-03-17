Major disruption to Cape Town train service due to signal failures
Cape Town – The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Metrorail) confirmed this morning that both the Southern line and Cape Flats train services have been temporarily suspended.
This is due to a fault at an 11kv sub-station (affecting three others), with a knock-on impact on signalling, Metrorail said in a statement.
He said commuters would be kept informed as events unfold and advise them to regularly consult the region’s social media channels for passenger information.
Due to the prevailing situation, the following operational alternatives apply:
* Southern and Cape Flats services are temporarily suspended and commuters are advised to make alternate arrangements.
* The Monte Vista service is also suspended and commuters are advised to use Wellington/Malmesbury service.
* There is single line working between Ysterplaat and Cape Town.
* Strand/Muldersvlei trains are rerouted via Mutual/Ysterplaat.
* Wellington trains are rerouted on the Monte Vista line.
* Strand trains terminate at Van der Stel station.
* Commuters are advised to use alternate transport between Cape Town/Mutual (both directions).
Acting regional manager Raymond Maseko apologised to the commuters affected.
"Our technicians have traced the fault and repair work is in progress. At this stage, we no estimated time for recovery yet," Maseko said.
Signal power failures at the Salt River and Wynberg train stations have also temporarily impacted the Southern line service.
The Northern line has also been affected by the s ignal power failure at the Maitland and Salt River train stations.
Cape Times