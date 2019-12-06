The 28-country Ipsos survey, conducted during July and August, interviewed 9 515 adults, aged 18 to 74, in countries including South Africa,Turkey, Australia, Brazil, Canada and China.
According to the study, of the 28 nations the British were the most aware of the limits of recycling, with a quarter believing that all plastics can be recycled, compared to a global average of 55%.
Of the 500 South Africans interviewed, 59% believed that all plastics could be recycled. According to National Geographic, there are two types of plastics: thermoset and thermoplastics.
Thermoplastics are plastics that can be re-melted and re-moulded into new products; this cannot be done with thermoset plastics.