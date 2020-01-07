Majority of victims male as residential fires increase over festive season in Cape Town









File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – There has been a 15% increase in the number of residential fires – both informal and formal – in December 2019, compared to the same period the previous year. Fifteen people have died during this period, with 61% of the victims being adult males. Many fire-related fatalities took place between midnight and 5am. Commenting on the Fire and Rescue Service’s efforts over the festive season, the City of Cape Town said on Tuesday the "statistics represent a mixed bag, but the one indicator that stands out is the number of people who died as a result of fires". "Fatalities recorded during this time were 26, compared to eight the previous year. It must be noted that the previous year was a statistical outlier and that it had recorded a substantially lower death toll than preceding years, which means that the death toll this year is unfortunately in line with the annual average. "Sixty-one percent of the victims were adult males. The loss of lives is of great concern to us. Equally concerning is the circumstances that accompany many of the incidents.

"While these cases are handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation, things like unattended open flames, smoking in bed and illegal electricity connections continue to be identified as among the contributing factors.

"There are also instances where fires are the result of arson, often with fatal consequences.

"Fire safety awareness and fire prevention require collective effort. Too many incidents are the result of human error or negligence, in spite of the ongoing education and awareness initiatives by a number of City departments.

"We have also started installing smoke detectors in some areas through ward allocation funding and corporate sponsorships, but these installations need to be accelerated. We therefore appeal to corporates or organisations to assist in this regard.

"The Fire and Rescue Service noted a decline in both emergency responses and vegetation fires this past December; however, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels."

Between 1 and 7 January 2020, the following incidents have been responded to:

* 578 emergency incidents

* 302 vegetation fires

* 31 informal structure fires

* 49 formal structure fires

No fatalities have been recorded during this period.

"To date this summer, Cape Town has been extremely windy, but with mild temperatures. The months ahead are likely to be much hotter, which will increase the risk of wildfires.

"Our staff are prepared, but again, fire prevention and suppression requires everyone to play a role.

"The public is advised to exercise extreme caution around open flames, cooking devices and any other potential sources that could start a fire.

"Where fires do start, we urge them to contact the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

Of late, our Fire and Rescue Service staff have noted that the South African Police Service is on scene by the time they arrive – an indication that fires are not always reported to the correct channels.

"Every second counts and it is important to get the correct resources to the scene as soon as possible."