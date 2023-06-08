Make a date with revamped Decorex Cape Town

Cape Town - Following a triumphant relaunch in 2022, Decorex Cape Town is returning with a bang, providing the Mother City with the opportunity to explore the newest design concepts.

The show boasts over 200 premium brands, ensuring an all-encompassing experience that showcases curated exhibitions, cutting-edge designs and product launches. Taking place from June 22 to 25 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Decorex Cape Town also features two state-of-the-art theatres, offering visitors even more interactivity and engagement. Each year the Decorex Africa team singles out an interior design firm whose work is worthy of acclaim. For 2023, Changing Spaces will be bringing its design vision to life in the Designer Spotlight at the show.

Headed by Cheryl Herweg, and founded two decades ago, this studio creates contemporary spaces across the globe and has a presence in South Africa and the UK. For the first time, popular online retailer Superbalist.com is bringing its virtual store to life with a physical presence at the show, featuring an apartment showcasing one room in four different looks. A dedicated QR code for each room will direct shoppers to a curated basket of everything showcased in the room so they can shop their favourite items.

Attendees can also watch the Samsung Bespoke Cooking Theatre come alive, as local chefs showcase their favourite dishes through live demonstrations, while the much-awaited annual Kitchen Design Project will be realised by trade professionals under the banner of the Kitchen Specialists Association of South Africa. In a new installation this year, Bouwer Flowers’ pop-up florist will offer fresh flowers with attitude. Attendees can find them at the Bloom Café. Lemon, a design studio with a wide range of decorative and large foundational pieces, is also making its debut at Decorex Cape Town. Among the designers behind Lemon are co-owner Kevin Frankental, renowned interior designer Yaniv Chen, award-winning French architect and product designer Léonard Kadid (winner of the FD100 Awards 2022) and fine artist Jade Paton.

Their combined expertise promises to bring an exciting addition to the exhibitor stable. A group exhibition mounted by the Craft + Design Institute (CDI) will showcase export-ready contemporary craft. Dubbed NEXT2023, the exhibition is curated by the CDI’s market development programme manager Fran Stewart. The 24 participants include the likes of Thabo Makhetha, A Love Supreme, Champel, Head On Design, Minima, Unique Driftwood Creations, Modern Gesture, Woza Moya, Knot Again and Lulasclan.

Talented return exhibitors Happinest have also created a captivating design concept for the central Bubbly Bar that promises to dazzle and delight visitors. Decorex Cape Town is hosted by the City of Cape Town, and sponsored by Lexus, Plascon and Samsung. For more information or to buy tickets, visit decorex.co.za.