London – Are you ready for Galentine’s Day? No, not a typo - February 13, today, Valentine’s eve, is now the day when you’re supposed to celebrate your gal pals, showering them with cards and knick-knacks, perhaps even going on a “friends” date. Galentine’s might be the invention of a character in American sitcom Parks And Recreation, but in recent years it has been creeping into the mainstream, complete with gift guides.

Oh help! Why do women do this to one another? Now, we have two days to dread this week.

Has BFF Sophie popped a card in the post? Has old pal Kate bothered to send a text? If not, why not?

No, thank you. You don’t see grown men being encouraged to give one another matching bracelets to celebrate their “bromance”. The whole Galentine thing seems immature and a sure-fire way to strain a friendship.

The whole thing has the suspicious whiff of being a sop to the singletons: no dozen red roses for you from Mr Right, sorry dear, but here’s a glittery pink card from your school friend in Scotland.

What about the marrieds: Do they join in too or is it just the love-lorn who are expected to shell out?