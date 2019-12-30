Malay choirs to serenade Capetonians, tourists with choral verses in Bo-Kaap









File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – In a tradition that has spanned decades, Malay choirs will serenade city spectators with choral verses. Under the umbrella of the Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB), a number of choirs will participate in the annual Night March Street Parade, which will start in Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap today from 9.30pm. CMCB secretary Riedewaan Kamish said the parade had been around for decades and had become an event locals looked forward to. The event was being held in association with two other boards, with choirs form all over Cape Town. “Traditionally, these parades are held on New Year’s Eve, but due to logistical reasons we had to change it to tonight.

"We have a number of teams that indicated they would be attending the parade on the evening.

"Choirs will be doing their choral pieces as they walk down Rose Street and make their way to the City Hall and then the Grand Parade,” Kamish said.

Kamish added that participating teams should note the starting point opens at 9.30pm and closes at 2am.

The event is family oriented and supporters are urged to join the spectator points along the route. Traditional delicacies will be on sale.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said they expected about 25 000 people.

“This will be followed by the minstrel competitions taking place at the Athlone Stadium and Florida Park Stadium in Belhar, commencing on New Year's Day, ahead of the Cape Town Street Parade (Tweede Nuwejaar Road March) which takes place on January 4.

“These are popular events that celebrate the heritage and rich history of the people of Cape Town, and they attract hundreds of troupes who entertain the crowds and spectators.

“For many years, the annual minstrel events were marred by incidents and organisational challenges, which is why the City is proud of the progress the organisers have made in the last few years with improving the quality and organisation of the event,” said Smith.

To view road closures for tonight’s parade, visit https://bit.ly/39nsk8n

