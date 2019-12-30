Under the umbrella of the Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB), a number of choirs will participate in the annual Night March Street Parade, which will start in Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap today from 9.30pm.
CMCB secretary Riedewaan Kamish said the parade had been around for decades and had become an event locals looked forward to.
The event was being held in association with two other boards, with choirs form all over Cape Town.
“Traditionally, these parades are held on New Year’s Eve, but due to logistical reasons we had to change it to tonight.