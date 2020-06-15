Mall bars shopper after altercation over mask with security guard

Cape Town – The Garden Route Mall security guard seen on video being tackled by a shopper after a heated argument with a woman who allegedly entered the facility without a face mask returned to work yesterday. The video, which has gone viral, elicited widespread outrage, with guard Olwethu Booi lodging a complaint of assault against the man. On Thursday evening, the woman, accompanied by her fiancé, allegedly entered the mall without a mask. According to Covid-19 regulations, citizens may not enter shopping centres and other public spaces without a mask. It is believed Booi asked the woman to wear the mask, after which they got into a verbal altercation. According to reports, the woman slapped Booi. She also alleged Booi had assaulted her and did not give her a chance to put on her mask.

The video shows the woman’s fiancé tackling Booi, while other security guards attempt to break up the altercation.

Community leader Chantelle Kyd said the guard was issued with a letter of suspension by his employer, but was later exonerated following an investigation.

“Fidelity Security will support if assistance is needed with legal representation because a criminal case was made against the man seen in the video attacking Booi.

"The agreement from the Garden Route Mall manager is that the man will be banned from the shopping centre. With assistance from the collective community representatives the man will be reported to the South African Human Rights Commission for an act of racism during the assault,” said Kyd.

Garden Route Mall confirmed the meeting and said the man was banned from their premises.

“We condemn any form of violence in or on our premises and the matter is in the hands of local law enforcement. We will stay in contact with our local SAPS to follow the progress of this matter,” management said.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “The matter is currently under investigation by the detective branch. The investigating officer is obtaining statements and will also analyse video footage that will be made available by the management of the GR Mall. No arrests has been made.”

Fidelity did not respond to questions by deadline.

Cape Times