Man, 23, to appear in court for murder of off-duty cop

Cape Town - A 23-year-old will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after being handed over to police by his attorney in connection with the murder of an off-duty officer at the weekend. The accused was arrested after he and the slain constable, Khangelani Mangqabini, 40, allegedly got into a dispute on Friday evening in Ravel Street, Delft South. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the directorate was investigating. “The officer sustained gunshots to the body and later was declared dead at the hospital ... Mangqabini was stationed at Mowbray police station. He had been off duty in Delft when the incident occurred. “The suspect was handed over at Delft police station on March 21 by his attorney and is expected to appear at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Acting provincial head of the Hawks Western Cape, Brigadier (Mushavhaduvha) Ramovha condemned the latest killing of the Cape Town police officer and further said the SAPS has been robbed of yet another foot soldier in such a tragic manner,” said Hani.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo urged authorities to deal with police killings.

“We are increasingly witnessing the killing of police officers on a regular basis, and it is really unfortunate and regrettable that there has up to so far not been a plan by the SAPS management to deal with police killings. We urge officers to always be on the lookout, even when they're off duty as we have noted that some of them are also killed on the basis of investigations they're conducting,” said Mamabolo.

The latest death comes weeks after the murders of two police officers, Mnakwazo Mdoko and Mninawa Breakfast, who were shot and killed while conducting patrols in Kraaifontein. Their firearms were stolen during the suspected ambush.

Three men have been arrested and are before court in connection with the double murder and for the illegal possession of two firearms believed to be that of the two policemen.

Another firearm, suspected to have been used to shoot at the officers, has been sent for ballistic testing.

