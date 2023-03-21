Man, 53, arrested for murder of 78-year-old Fish Hoek granny

Cape Town – A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 78-year-old woman who was found dead in her home in Lavendon Road, Fish Hoek. The police said the possibility that she was strangled to death was not excluded.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the woman’s body was found in her residence on March 16 at about 1pm, when SAPS members on duty responded to a complaint from a friend that she could not be reached after they were supposed to go for exercise. “Upon arrival members were alerted to the kitchen window that was open of which the burglar bar was also forced open. “This indicated that suspect(s) could have gained forced entry into the residence and accosted the deceased,” Pojie said.

“Upon further investigation, members found the lifeless body of the 78-year-old in one of the rooms. “The circumstances and the motive for her death forms part of ongoing investigation into her death. “The possibility that she could have been strangled, is not excluded but cannot be confirmed yet.

“However, an autopsy result which is awaited, will give guidance and direction to the investigating officer regarding the possible cause of death,” Pojie said. The suspect was arrested on March 17, Pojie said, and appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on March 20 on a charge of murder, where the case was remanded to March 23. The Fish Hoek Community Police Forum (CPF) thanked SAPS and the neighbourhood watch for their joint-operation that caught the suspect.

“Following the tragic murder of a Fish Hoek resident on Thursday morning, the CPF can now confirm that a suspect was tracked and arrested on Friday. “The investigation is still ongoing but the suspect will be appearing on Monday in Simon's Town court. “The CPF could not release this information until the charges were confirmed and we hope that the news of such a swift arrest will reassure everyone that every effort is being made to protect the community from criminals.