Man accused of being part of police shooting to appear in court

A suspect who was allegedly involved in the shooting of police officers in Nyanga is expected at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Three female police constables aged between 26 and 32 were shot and wounded after armed suspects fleeing from a robbery crime scene opened fire at their police vehicle at a shopping centre last year.

Police provincial investigations unit made a breakthrough, arresting a 32-year-old suspect on Friday morning at an address in Browns Farm, Philippi. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the suspect faces charges of business robbery and four charges of attempted murder. “In June, a group of males held the staff members of a chain retail store in a shopping mall in Nyanga at gunpoint, and demanded the keys to the safe. The manager of the store shouted for help, and the suspects fled the scene on foot with cash from the tills. As the suspects fled the scene, a marked Nyanga SAPS vehicle entered the mall parking lot and the suspects immediately fired shots at them. Three female members were seriously wounded and were hospitalised,” said Van Wyk.

He said investigation continues in efforts to identify the outstanding suspects. The SACP’s Benson Ngqentsu said police officers were vulnerable in communities as laws made it difficult for police officers to protect themselves “because in some instances they get accused of being brutal while trying to save their lives”. He also welcomed the arrest, saying more must follow and convictions so that justice is served.