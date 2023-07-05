Man accused of killing girlfriend’s dad: case postponed

The case against an Oudtshoorn man accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s father to death and burying him in a shallow grave has been postponed awaiting a medical report. Accused, Patrick Rondganger recently appeared again at the Oudtshoorn Regional Court. He faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery and obstruction of justice.

The 36-year-old is accused of stabbing his girlfriend's father, Eric Xaxaka and burying him in a shallow grave in his home in Bongolethu, Oudtshoorn. Xaxaka’s body was found two days after he was reported missing to the police in April 2022. The 60-year-old man died as a result of 25 stab wounds to his neck and chest, according to reports.

Rondganger was arrested shortly after the incident. His legal representative has indicated that he would bring a court application for Rondganger to be referred to a psychiatric hospital for observation after new information about his past came to light. The matter is expected back at the Oudtshoorn Regional Court on July 17. Ward 8 councillor Zoe Tyatya said the Bongolethu community was still reeling from the the incident. “We were all shocked and...devastated by what happened in our community. An elderly man was buried in a shallow grave in his home. We were not expecting such a criminal act in our community. We hope that the processes of the law will play its course.”