Man accused of killing Philippi teen Amahle Quku set to appear in court
Cape Town – Leonard Mzingeli is expected to appear in camera in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Philippi teenager Amahle Quku.
Mzingeli, 25, was arrested over the killing of 17-year-old Amahle, who was from the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm. Her naked body was found on June 20.
At his last court appearance in July, Mzingeli abandoned his bail bid.
He had allegedly confessed to the crime and two witnesses had made statements against him.
Amahle’s cousin, Lusanda Bityashe, said the family was looking forward to the proceedings.
“The case was postponed for further investigation and DNA results were still outstanding. We believe the two months the case was on hold in court gave the investigating officer enough time to gather all evidence he needs.
“We are also hoping the DNA results are out now so that the case doesn’t drag on for long. We are looking forward to the proceedings,” she said.
Advocacy group Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said they would picket outside the court in support of the family.