Man accused of killing Philippi teen Amahle Quku set to appear in court

Cape Town – Leonard Mzingeli is expected to appear in camera in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Philippi teenager Amahle Quku.

Mzingeli, 25, was arrested over the killing of 17-year-old Amahle, who was from the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm. Her naked body was found on June 20.

At his last court appearance in July, Mzingeli abandoned his bail bid.

He had allegedly confessed to the crime and two witnesses had made statements against him.

Amahle’s cousin, Lusanda Bityashe, said the family was looking forward to the proceedings.