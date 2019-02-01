File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The man accused of starting the fire near Betty's Bay which devastated the Overstrand region, Sheldon April, was granted bail in the Caledon Magistrate's Court on Friday. April is accused of starting the fire on New Year's Day, which destroyed more than 30 houses and spread as far as the Kogel Bay Nature Reserve. One person died as a result of the fire.

He was allegedly spotted shooting a flare during celebrations. He was arrested on January 3.

April was granted R5 000 bail and will be under house arrest under strict conditions at his sister's home in Elsies River, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed, News24 reported.

At his bail application proceedings early this month, TimesLIVE reported that April, who has previous run-ins with the law, tried to intimidate State witnesses, including eyewitness Heinrich Adonis. One of April's bail conditions is to not contact any witnesses.

April, 34, faces charges which include contravening the National Environmental Management Act and faces up to 20 years in prison and heavy fines. The case has been postponed to March 8.