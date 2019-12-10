Man appears over murder of boy, 15, related to Cape Flats gang boss









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – A 22-year-old man has appeared in court for the murder of a 15-year-old Paarl schoolboy. Thirteen people were also wounded after three gunmen allegedly opened fire on a gathering in a Chicago backyard on Friday afternoon. Dylan "Picadilly" Adriaans, from Westridge, Mitchells Plain, appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Monday. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said he also faces charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal ammunition. His case has been postponed to February 4 for further investigation.

Die Burger reported that a bloodbath is feared as the slain Grade 9 New Orleans Secondary School pupil was Hashiem Solomon, who is related to the alleged leader of the 28s gang, Ernie "Lastig" Solomon.

The accused is is believed to be a member of the 27s and Hard Livings gangs. It is alleged there is currently a war waging between the 27s and 28s gangs.

New Orleans Secondary High said on its Facebook page: "It is with great sadness that we start this December holiday as we were informed of the passing of Hashiem Solomon, Grade 9.

"Our sincerest condolences to the family. Be assured that you are in our prayers."

Hilton Lawrence posted on Facebook: "Sincere condolences to the bereaved family and the staff and learners of New Orleans Secondary School.

"So very sad … another young life lost as a result of yet another senseless act of violence that is ripping our communities apart. When, if ever, would our communities come to its senses?"

Ruth Liberty posted: "This is so sad and tragic to lose a young loved one at this time of the year. These criminals must be arrested.

"Where do all the guns in our communities come from? Police must know more about who is supplying these gangsters. Now another family is in mourning. Deepest sympathy."

