Cape Town – A 22-year-old man has appeared in court for the murder of a 15-year-old Paarl schoolboy.
Thirteen people were also wounded after three gunmen allegedly opened fire on a gathering in a Chicago backyard on Friday afternoon.
Dylan "Picadilly" Adriaans, from Westridge, Mitchells Plain, appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said he also faces charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal ammunition.
His case has been postponed to February 4 for further investigation.