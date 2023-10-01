Man arrested in Stellenbosch after struggle to hide gun in jeans

A suspect in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch, has been arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. This, after police responded to a complaint of a shooting in progress in Eike Street, where they saw the man struggling to hide an object in his jeans.

“Upon entering Eike Street, members stopped and searched the man and found him in possession of a firearm. “He could not provide a licence to be in possession of the firearm. “The members arrested and detained the suspect on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” said police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, police attached to Operation Restore conducted high density patrols in Gugulethu on Friday when they arrested and detained a 36-year-old woman on a charge of dealing in dagga. Swartbooi said police received information during the patrols about the matter. “Upon arrival in Mbewan Street, they continued to the identified address and searched the premises.