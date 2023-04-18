Man arrested in Woodstock for animal cruelty after dog found chained to a fence

Cape Town - A suspect has been charged with animal cruelty after a metro police officer found a dog chained and padlocked to a fence in Woodstock. Metro police constable Rubashnee Naicker spotted the dog which was unable to move or sit.

The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA said the dog was saved just in time. “After flagging down two law enforcement colleagues for assistance, the constable returned to the scene in Woodstock just in the nick of time. “The dog was frothing profusely from the mouth, gasping for air and trying to claw his way up the fence to escape what had essentially become a noose around his neck.

“While the team struggled to help the dog, a man casually walked over with a key, unlocked the padlock that secured the chain, and they watched in horror as the dog slid to the ground, eyes closed, seemingly lifeless,” the CoGH SPCA said. The team was able to revive the dog with some water, and that’s when they noticed fresh fighting wounds on his face and head. “What could easily have been the worst day of this dog’s life became his best day ever.

“It’s the first time he was ever called ‘a good boy’, and likely the first time he had ever known a kind hand.” An interrogation of the suspect led to the discovery of additional animals at the premises. CoGH SPCA inspector Werner Taljaard, escorted by Naicker and law enforcement officers Ruanlan Bestbier and Lance Kayster, then proceeded to the suspect’s home.

“What he found was a 1mx1m wooden box, containing two mixed breed juvenile dogs. The dogs were living in a pile of urine and faeces infested with maggots,” said the CoGH SPCA. Taljaard said: “One of the dogs, on hearing our approach, began to desperately attempt to free himself from the enclosure. I opened the enclosure and nearly vomited from the stench that greeted me. The enclosure was riddled with urine and faeces, it was dark and had little ventilation and I was horrified when I realised that these dogs had been permanently confined to this situation These two dogs were also immediately seized and all three were taken to the closest veterinary practise for assessment.” The suspect was taken to the Woodstock Police Station where charges of animal cruelty were laid in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.

“We’re so thankful to her (Naiker), law enforcement and Woodstock SAPS for fighting animal cruelty alongside us. “We are equally thankful to each and every person who supports the work of our Inspectorate financially, you are all part of our team,” the CoGH SPCA said. Members of the public are urged to report animal cruelty to the SPCA’s 24/7 call centre at 021 700 4158/9 or by sending an email to [email protected]