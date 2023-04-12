Man convicted for trying to defraud RAF of more than R400K for accident that never happened

Cape Town - A 51-year-old man who attempted to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of R460 000 for alleged injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident has been convicted of fraud. Phelisile Ngqina was convicted in the Gqeberha Regional New Law Court on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said Ngqina submitted a false RAF claim through his attorney on February 8, 2016. “He claimed to have been involved in a motor vehicle accident that took place on 17 January 2014 whilst being a passenger at N2 freeway Cotswold Gqeberha in a VW Polo whose driver passed away as a result of the said accident. “On realising some inconsistencies, RAF before processing payment, conducted an investigation where it was established that the accident never occurred and the driver who was alleged to have died was still alive and had denied ever being in an accident or ever driving a motor vehicle as he does not possess a driver’s licence,” said Mgolodela.

The matter was referred to the Gqeberha Serious Corruption Investigation team of the Hawks for probing. “The investigations revealed that Ngqina was never involved in a motor vehicle accident as he claimed to have been. “Records from Livingstone Hospital indicated that Ngqina on admission indicated that he was assaulted.

“RAF was nearly prejudiced cash to the value of R460 000. Ngqina was arrested on 31 May 2022 and was released by New Law Magistrate’s Court on warning,” said Mgolodela. The matter was transferred to the New Law regional court and was postponed on numerous occasions until Ngqina pleaded guilty on April 11, 2023. Ngqina is expected to be sentenced on April 25.