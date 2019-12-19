Man detained by police after reporting driving incident awarded R40K









Police Minister Bheki Cele Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – An East London resident has won a civil case against Police Minister Bheki Cele relating to his unlawful detention after he reported a driving incident he was involved in. Luyolo Damise reported an incident in 2015 at the Kidd’s Beach police station two days after it happened and, according to court records, the station commander had asked an officer to detain him based on, among others, information from statements allegedly implicating him as having been part of a group that was involved in a fight, and that he allegedly pursued people in a bakkie, which led to someone being killed. The court found that detention and an arrest are separate legal processes, even where an arrest was lawfully made. It found a police officer had to apply his mind to the question of whether the detention of a suspect was necessary at all. “An arresting officer should always consider avoiding detention either by releasing the suspect on warning or on bail, depending on the particular circumstances of the case,” Judge Selby Mbenenge said.

In Damise’s matter, the court found the detention was affected purely on the instructions of another police official.

According to court records, in October 2015 Damise was loading commuters on to his bakkie when he was pounced upon and slapped with an open hand by somebody who suddenly emerged before him.

A fight between himself and the assailant then ensued.

Thereafter, Damise and the commuters were attacked by a group of people, according to the court.

While escaping in the bakkie, the group allegedly blocked Damise’s way. In a bid to escape, he ran down a member of the group.

Later that same day, he went to report the incident.

The station commander testified that he had instructed one of his subordinates, Sergeant Berashe, to detain him.

The High Court in East London found the arrest was justified, but not the detention. Damise won R40 000 with costs against Cele.

Approached for comment, Cele’s office did not respond by deadline.

Cape Times