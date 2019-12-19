Luyolo Damise reported an incident in 2015 at the Kidd’s Beach police station two days after it happened and, according to court records, the station commander had asked an officer to detain him based on, among others, information from statements allegedly implicating him as having been part of a group that was involved in a fight, and that he allegedly pursued people in a bakkie, which led to someone being killed.
The court found that detention and an arrest are separate legal processes, even where an arrest was lawfully made.
It found a police officer had to apply his mind to the question of whether the detention of a suspect was necessary at all.
“An arresting officer should always consider avoiding detention either by releasing the suspect on warning or on bail, depending on the particular circumstances of the case,” Judge Selby Mbenenge said.