Cape Town – Delft residents and neighbours of the slain Clide Diamond have detailed the harrowing scene after he, his widow Berenice and their 4-year-old daughter Britney were found in their bloodied bedroom after unknown gunmen opened fire on them while they were sleeping. While two men were taken in for questioning on Sunday, neighbours and residents were still reeling in shock following Saturday’s shooting in the Voorbrug home.

Diamond, 39, died in hospital on Sunday after he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, while Berenice, 37, who is recovering in hospital, was shot in the arm and leg. Britney, also recovering in hospital, was wounded in the arm.

The Diamond family had been renting the house for three months, according to their landlords and neighbours, Fredricks Lucas, 73, and Linda, 53.

“We can’t say why the deed was done, because it looks like nothing was stolen or taken. As the residents of this street, we are in mourning and shocked, because it’s the first incident of this nature here,” said Lucas.

He added that he was in bed around 9.30pm when he heard about five gunshots, and his grandchildren came running into the room for cover.

“I had to calm them down and keep them quiet. Minutes later I heard footsteps of people running into the yard. When I peeped through the window I saw people standing in the yard and some going into the house, I knew something was wrong.

“I went over to check and found Clide lying on his side on the bed, shot in the head. Berenice was also on her side. She was semi-conscious and mumbling but I didn’t understand what she was trying to say, and Britney was in the middle. There was so much blood on the bed,” he said.

Lucas said Diamond’s mother, who doesn’t stay far away, rushed her granddaughter to hospital after being called to the scene.

“As a former police captain, I removed people from the scene because two cartridges were on the floor. Police officers later came and took over. Another cartridge was found this morning by my wife Linda while removing the sheets and blankets off the bed.

“This incident escalated from an incident that happened during the day where one person was shot and another stabbed.

"We are all confused, though, why this decent family who kept to themselves were attacked. The only time you would see them was when they went to the shop or work.”

Linda said: “We are really hurt by this. There must be a motive because who could be so heartless and have the guts to go inside and start shooting?

"You would never hear this couple arguing or fighting. They are kind, innocent people. There were rumours that there would be shootings in the area. Little did we know it would be close to us.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said Anti-Gang Unit officers took two suspects in for questioning on Sunday in connection with the murder and attempted murder.

She said police detectives were also following up on leads “to bring the perpetrators to book”.

The shooting comes a few weeks after police officers patrolling in the area came under fire, leading to the death of Constable Songezo Khetiwe, 34, while two of his colleagues were wounded. Khetiwe was buried in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

Meanwhile, shootings were also reported in areas including Lotus River and Belhar.

Last month the SANDF was deployed to patrol in 10 dangerous precincts in the Cape Flats, including Delft, to quell organised crime.

However, community leaders and other safety structures claim the shootings have continued unabated.

Anyone with information about the Delft shooting can anonymously contact Crime Line at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

