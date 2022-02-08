Man dies in cop shoot-out after bus robbery

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog, Ipid, is investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was shot by SAPS officers after allegedly robbing bus passengers on Monday. Ipid spokesperson, Grace Langa, said the man and two other suspects had alighted a bus in Mitchells Plain and robbed passengers of their valuables. But the trio were apprehended soon after the SAPS was alerted to the incident.

"(A bus driver was) dropping off passengers on the corner of Eisleben Road and Sheffield Road in Philippi East. As the passengers disembarked from the bus three unknown men entered the bus. “One suspect pointed a firearm at the bus driver and the other two robbed the passengers of cellphones and handbags. Members of the public alerted SAPS members patrolling in the area. "All three suspects got out of the bus when they saw the SAPS members. One suspect pointed a firearm towards the police members. Police shot at him and he died on the crime scene. The other two suspects got away.

“Two handbags and a cellphone were found in the deceased's possession and he was also in possession of a firearm," said Langa. Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, said the bus driver was suffering from shock. "At approximately 2.10pm on February 7, three armed men forced their way on to a bus as it was stopping to offload passengers.

“The SAPS responded immediately at which point the suspect, who was fleeing the scene, started firing at police who then returned fire. The alleged robber was fatally wounded in the exchange. “Our driver was suffering from shock and GABS is arranging trauma counselling for our passengers via the SAPS. The majority of the items taken were recovered after the incident. "This the first robbery involving passengers in many months. We are very grateful to the SAPS for their swift response and have handed over all footage relating to the incident,” Dyke-Beyer said.