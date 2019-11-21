Man dies, woman sustains burn wounds after Delft home catches fire









File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A man died and a woman sustained serious burn wounds after their home caught fire in Leiden, Delft, early this morning. "At 05:22 this morning, the City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a formal dwelling alight in Owen Madikane Street, Leiden, Delft," Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said. "Upon arrival it was confirmed by the officer in charge that the fire was contained to the ground floor area of the maisonette structure. "Further investigation of the area led to the discovery of the body of an adult male which sustained fatal burn wounds. "An adult female sustained 60 percent burn wounds and was treated and transported to a nearby hospital.

"Subsequently the scene was cordoned off and handed over to the South African Police Service."

In September, an elderly woman died when her Lentegeur house went up in flames just after midnight.

Fire services were called to a house fire in Orchid Street, Lentegeur just after midnight.

A search of the property led to the discovery of the 77-year-old woman, who had died due to smoke inhalation.

In August, a woman died after her flat caught fire in Avondale, Atlantis.

Forcible entry was used to gain access to an adjacent flat that was smoke-logged. Two adult females were found to be unresponsive and resuscitation started immediately.

One adult female was successfully revived and transported to a hospital and the other female was certified deceased by Metro Ambulance personnel. A male and female minor were also rushed to hospital.

Cape Times