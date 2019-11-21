Cape Town – A man died and a woman sustained serious burn wounds after their home caught fire in Leiden, Delft, early this morning.
"At 05:22 this morning, the City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a formal dwelling alight in Owen Madikane Street, Leiden, Delft," Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.
"Upon arrival it was confirmed by the officer in charge that the fire was contained to the ground floor area of the maisonette structure.
"Further investigation of the area led to the discovery of the body of an adult male which sustained fatal burn wounds.
"An adult female sustained 60 percent burn wounds and was treated and transported to a nearby hospital.