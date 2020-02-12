Man electrocuted after 'trying to steal' railway cabling at Bonteheuwel station









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A man died in the early hours on Wednesday after being electrocuted at the Bonteheuwel train station on the Cape Flats. It's alleged he was trying to steal railway cabling, said Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott. "Our protection services received a a report in the early hours of Wednesday the 12th of February of an alleged electrocution on Bontehuewel station. "The matter is being investigated and no further details available at this time," said Scott. Meanwhile, a train "surfer" is lucky to be alive after he was nearly shocked to death at Diep River station, the Daily Voice reported.

The unidentified man fell from the roof of a carriage on Monday and landed metres from the tracks after he was apparently electrocuted by overhead cables just after 6pm.

“According to bystander reports, the person was sitting on the roof of the train and fell onto the platform when the train pulled away.

“He survived the incident and was taken to Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

“Delays of over 90 minutes were recorded on the Southern Line. There were no other injuries."

A witness said they thought the man was going to die.

“I’m standing there waiting on a train and just saw this man fall from the sky like fruit would fall from a tree,” he said.

“Everyone rushed to his side to see if he was alive or not, and he was screaming in pain.

“Then he started getting fits and someone on the scene told everyone to hold him still as the electric current from where he was shocked was running through his body. His clothes were torn."

Cape Times