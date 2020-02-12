Cape Town – A man died in the early hours on Wednesday after being electrocuted at the Bonteheuwel train station on the Cape Flats.
It's alleged he was trying to steal railway cabling, said Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott.
"Our protection services received a a report in the early hours of Wednesday the 12th of February of an alleged electrocution on Bontehuewel station.
"The matter is being investigated and no further details available at this time," said Scott.
Meanwhile, a train "surfer" is lucky to be alive after he was nearly shocked to death at Diep River station, the Daily Voice reported.