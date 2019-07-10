Marius Tredoux and Rynhard van den Heever at the Laaiplek Magistrate’s Court. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Swartland and West Coast SPCA said they were pleased that one of the men captured in a video beating and stabbing a defenceless Cape fur seal pup has pleaded guilty. Marius Tredoux was initially charged along with Reyhard van den Heever, but charges against Van den Heever were dropped due to insufficient evidence when the pair appeared in court on Monday.

Tredoux is expected to be sentenced on August 7 at the Laaiplek Magistrate’s Court.

In a video circulated last year, they were seen beating and brutalising a Cape fur seal that was trapped on the deck of their boat near Laaiplek.

In the two-minute video the men are seen grabbing the seal by the neck and bashing its head against the deck. At one point one of them throws beer over the pup.

He then eventually grabs it by the back flipper and forcefully pours beer down its throat.

If found guilty, Tredoux faces a five-year prison sentence or a fine of R5 million for contravening the Animal Protection Act as well as the Biodiversity Act, as the Cape fur seal is a protected species.

Swartland and West Coast SPCA chairperson Colette Mang said they are very pleased with the result and hope that after “the magistrate sees the video, he will mete out the stiffest sentence possible for this atrocious deed, which has attracted international interest”.

Mang added the SPCA had a total of 10 other cases ongoing and Inspector Jameson October was preparing to lodge three more complaints.

“We were in the Hopefield court this morning in the case of Angie O’Donnell, a breeder of Great Danes. The charges relate to starving and denying of medical care.

"Both the prosecutor and defence were ready to proceed to trial but no interpreter was available. Apparently 25 interpreters are on a course at the moment.

"This is the 22nd appearance in this particular case, which started in June 2017.”

Mang said the SPCA hoped for positive results in these cases as this would send a strong message to those who abused and neglected animals that they would be taken to task.