Man hiding in Signal Hill cave nabbed for allegedly robbing hikers of cellphones

Cape Town – Police h ave arrested a Khayelitsha man who allegedly robbed two people of their cellphones before hiding in a makeshift cave on Signal Hill on Saturday.

Police said the 35-year-old knife-wielding suspect had already fled into the bushy area towards the side of Camps Bay when officers arrived on the scene.

“The diligence of the members involved in tracking the suspect is commended. The members scoured the area on foot while tracking the stolen cellphones. After almost two hours, the suspect was found hiding in a makeshift cave.





"The cellphones and a knife were seized. A 35-year-old suspect from Khayelitsha was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.





"He will appear in court on Monday,” said police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.





Meanwhile, four suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday following their arrest during a tracing operation by members of the Nyanga serious and violent crimes from Thursday night until Friday morning.





Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said three suspects – aged 40, 41 and 42 – were arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a man last Wednesday.





She said they allegedly transported him in a Toyota Avanza and thereafter dumped him in Browns Farm.





“The victim was sent for medical attention. Police who were in the area received a tip-off about the Toyota Avanza and it was spotted parked with two occupants at a car wash.





"During the search of the vehicle police recovered clothing items and a tekkie with blood. The two suspects who were in the vehicle at the time were arrested.





“The other suspect, 42, was also arrested on a separate case after he shot and injured another man in the leg on Saturday last week in Khakakhaka Street in Browns Farm,” she said.



