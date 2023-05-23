Man in critical condition after Mitchells Plain hit-and-run

Cape Town - A man was critically injured in a hit and-run-incident in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the incident occurred near the R300.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9am to find the pedestrian lying in the middle of the road. “Medics quickly assessed the man and found that he had sustained severe injuries to his legs, waist and head, leaving him in a critical condition,” Meiring said. “The man was treated and provided with several advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was not found on the scene,” Meiring said.

He added that local authorities were on the scene for further investigations. In a separate incident, also on Tuesday morning, one person was killed and five others injured in a three-vehicle collision in Plattekloof Road in Panorama. ER24 and City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene after 9am.

“On scene, medics found a truck and SUV on the road while a bakkie was parked on the side of the road. “On closer inspection, medics found six men seated in the bakkie. Assessments showed that one man was in critical condition while five others had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Meiring said. Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support after which the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.