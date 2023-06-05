Man killed in foiled Philippi business robbery

Cape Town - A man was killed while his alleged accomplices escaped following a foiled business robbery in Philippi East at the weekend.

According to information, four suspects had attempted to rob a business on Saturday but they found a woman and a man inside the store and shots were fired, fatally wounding one suspect. Police said the incident happened at around 6pm. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said the circumstances leading to the shooting at the supermarket in Philippi East, are under investigation.

“According to reports the owners of the shop were about to leave the premises when they were approached by unknown suspects who robbed them of a cellular telephone. “The unknown suspect was fatally wounded while his accomplices fled the scene. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are subject to a police investigation,” he said.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said the man was believed to have been shot after the intended victims of the robbery tried to protect themselves. “This goes to show that residents and businesses are tired and will protect themselves should a need arise.” Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson, Abie Isaacs, condemned the incident.