Man killed in shootout with metro police as gang violence continues unabated

A 35-year-old man was killed in a shootout with metro police in Manenberg as authorities said they were responding to escalating gang violence on the Cape Flats. Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said metro police were patrolling the streets of Manenberg on Tuesday following escalated levels of violence between opposing gangs.

“Around 7pm, members responded to the sound of gunfire and observed a suspect crouching in Rio Grande Street, while shooting in the direction of his opposition. Metro Police ordered the suspect to lower his weapon, but instead, the attacker turned his weapon and fired at the direction of the approaching officers. Metro Police returned fire, causing the suspect to run in an attempt to evade custody.” Smith said the wounded suspect collapsed shortly after and was declared dead by medical personnel. A 9mm CZ pistol with the serial number removed was recovered from the scene, along with six rounds of ammunition within the high-capacity magazine.

The incident follows the murder of five-year-old Zakaria Noble, who was hit by a stray bullet in the chest amid ongoing gang violence in Hanover Park. ''As gang violence has plunged several communities into utter terror, our resources are going all out to curb the violence and bring a sense of relief to our communities. This includes not only additional operational resources as extra staff are brought in on an overtime capacity, but also by utilising all available technology including gunshot acoustics, CCTV surveillance, along with dash cams and body worn cameras where available," said Smith. ''Even as this horror scene was unfolding, our members were needing to call for additional support in another hotspot area, that of Lavender Hill," he said.