Tension between taxi associations is increasing in Delft. Cata taxi drivers from Nyanga allegedly set a rank alight in Delft yesterday. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Police will continue intensifying their deployments in the Delft area following taxi violence which has claimed three lives in a week.

Yesterday, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 14-year-old boy was admitted to hospital after being hit by a taxi.

The violence is believed to be related to operating routes.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding a culpable homicide vehicle accident are being investigated following an incident (yesterday) at 8.40am in Symphony Road in Delft.

"The driver fled the scene and he is yet to be arrested.”

On Friday, two taxi drivers were shot dead while two others were left injured.

“Police were alerted to a shooting incident in progress at about 1am. According to reports, unidentified attackers opened fire at the Eindhoven taxi rank, (killing) two men, aged 35 and 40, and injuring at least two other people. Several private vehicles and taxis were damaged,” Van Wyk said.

Cases of double murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation.

The area remained on a knife’s edge as no minibus taxis were allowed in or out. Thousands of commuters were stranded as the violence occurred at a time employees in the bus industry were on strike.

Police said they had increased their deployment in the area to quell the violence.

Spokesperson Andre Traut said: “We have increased police visibility around the taxi rank and on all routes. Our forces will remain on the ground until we are satisfied that law and order has been restored.”

Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant condemned the killings: “The incident is suspected to be related to ongoing tension between taxi operators in the Delft area over a number of years and which have worsened recently

“Resorting to violence in any dispute is entirely unacceptable. The safety of commuters is of utmost concern to us, and we will continue to work closely with the leadership of the minibus taxi industry in the Western Cape to ensure the provision of safe and reliable public transport.”

SA National Taxi Council representative Nazeem Abduragman said: “I can’t comment on the Delft issue at the moment, but we will always remain of the view that violent acts are intolerable.

"People should not be in the taxi industry if they settle scores by the barrel of the gun.”

Resident Farida Ryklief said she had been traumatised after her husband, who transports schoolchildren, was attacked yesterday.

Anyone with any information about the shooting incidents is urged to contact Delft Police on 0219549000, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.