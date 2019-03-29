Delvina Europa Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the rape and murder of 6-year-old Delvina Europa intends to apply for bail when he appears in the Bredasdorp Magistrate's Court next month. Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Reagan Zietsman, who was initially taken in for questioning on Tuesday, was arrested and charged.

Delvina’s guardian and aunt Carol October said Zietsman was known to the family.

“(We can) confirm that the suspect who was taken in for questioning in the murder and rape case of (Delvina), whose body was found in the bushes in Elim near Bredasdorp on Tuesday, is charged and (appeared) in court,” Van Wyk added.

Delvina was reported missing after her family could not find her on Sunday. According to reports, she was last seen with the suspect entering the bushes.

The case was postponed to April 8 for a bail application.

