Cape Town – A man in his twenties was very fortunate to have escaped with his life from a car accident near Plattekloof along the N1 on Friday morning.
When paramedics and the emergency services arrived on the scene at 5am, they found a car that had been completely ripped open.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the man was assessed and found to have only a broken leg and a few scrapes and bruises after he had wrapped his car around a pole.
"The driver was still in his seat when paramedics arrived at the vehicle," said Vermaak.
"Paramedics treated him on the scene and later transported him to a nearby hospital for further care," he added.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.
A young man is lucky to have sustained only moderate injuries when his vehicle was ripped open during a collision on the #N1 near #PlattekloofRoad in #CapeTown this morning. (Photos: @LimaCharlie1 )https://t.co/0wpdw0Uk80 pic.twitter.com/qk6sNpRdLi— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) March 1, 2019