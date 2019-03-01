Cape Town – A man in his twenties was very fortunate to have escaped with his life from a car accident near Plattekloof along the N1 on Friday morning. When paramedics and the emergency services arrived on the scene at 5am, they found a car that had been completely ripped open.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the man was assessed and found to have only a broken leg and a few scrapes and bruises after he had wrapped his car around a pole.

"The driver was still in his seat when paramedics arrived at the vehicle," said Vermaak.

"Paramedics treated him on the scene and later transported him to a nearby hospital for further care," he added.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.