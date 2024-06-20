Man lured through dating app to CBD assaulted, robbed

Police are investigating the robbery of a man who was allegedly lured through a dating app to a building in the CBD where he was attacked. The 45-year-old went to Shortmarket Street on June 11 to meet someone he had met on the app.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said police registered a case of robbery for investigation. “According to reports the complainant met an unknown male at identified premises in Shortmarket Street, Bo Kaap. They were joined by two unknown armed males who assaulted the complainant and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash. “The suspects tied up the victim and fled the scene. The victim managed to untie himself and reported the matter to the police for further investigation,” said Swartbooi.

In December last year, 13 people from Durban were robbed a of total of R1 million by four suspects who created fake accounts under the pretence of men looking for love on a dating app. In Gauteng, seven suspects were apprehended for kidnapping, attempted murder and extortion after they allegedly demanded a ransom of R30 000 from a family of a University of Witwatersrand student who had been lured on a dating app. The online dating company did not respond to questions by deadline on Wednesday.