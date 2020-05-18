Man missing after slipping on rocks at Bakoven beach

Cape Town – The NSRI launched a search on Sunday for a man that had gone missing after slipping on rocks near Beta beach in Bakoven.

"Despite an extensive search in fading light, no sign has been found of the Johannesburg man, who is believed to be from Nigeria, aged approximately in his late twenties," said Luke van Riet, the NSRI Bakoven station commander.

Van Riet said duty crew were alerted to an unconfirmed report of a suspected drowning in progress near to Beta Beach at 4.12pm.

"NSRI Bakoven sea rescue crew and a Law Enforcement officer responded to the scene to investigate, while NSRI Bakoven duty crew responded to the Bakoven sea rescue base to prepare to launch a sea rescue craft.

"On arrival at the scene at rocks near to Beta Beach, it was confirmed that a man had gone missing in the water after slipping off rocks into the surf and a search commenced."