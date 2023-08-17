Man sentenced for fatally stabbing dog that was barking at him

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has welcomed the successful conviction and sentencing handed down to a 19-year-old man who stabbed a dog that was barking at him. Ridawaan Strydom was sentenced at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court for the brutal stabbing of the dog.

The judgment follows a case of animal cruelty lodged against Strydom at the Ravensmead police station. Strydom was slapped with a R5 000 fine or five months behind bars, and an additional 12-month imprisonment suspended for five years. He was also denied ownership of a pet for three years.

SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse welcomed the sentencing. “In the pursuit of justice for animals, eyewitness testimony stands as undeniable, an irrefutable truth. Every courageous voice that speaks out against animal cruelty is a powerful instrument in our fight for justice and a world where animals are respected, protected, and treated with compassion. This landmark ruling sets a precedent and demonstrates that our courts are taking a real stand against the perpetrators of animal cruelty – offenders beware,” he said. The latest successful conviction and sentencing follows the SPCA’s recent court victory in another animal cruelty case where the accused was handed a sentence of two months’ imprisonment or a R2 000 fine.