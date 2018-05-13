A Hillview family has been hit by a double tragedy after a man was shot dead on his birthday - 10 days after his son was killed in a shooting on May 1.

Owen Hendricks, a plasterer, was shot in the leg and head on Friday while working at a house in Seawinds. Another person was wounded during the incident.

Hendricks’ eldest son, Seraat Hendricks, was shot dead earlier this month, according to Hillview residents.

“He (Hendricks) was shot on Friday in Seawinds, where he was working. He had seven children. The entire community is broken,” said a resident, who asked that her name be withheld.

She said the community was still reeling in shock at the two murders, while Hendricks’ mother had been so overwhelmed by the double tragedy that she had to be hospitalised yesterday.

“He (Hendricks) had been an evangelist in the Elim Pentecostal Assembly Church in Seawinds and we all loved him. He always had a smile on his face. He was the same every day,” she added.

Another resident said Hendricks’ son had been 26 years old, unmarried with no children, and lived with his parents.

The resident said the community was being traumatised by the ongoing shootings in the area. The most recent, she said, were yesterday morning between 2am and 4am.

She said no one was wounded in those shootings. She alleged gangsters were firing shots from an open field into Tafelberg Road, where the Hendricks family lives.

Another resident picked up two empty bullet casings in front of the Hendricks household in Hillview yesterday morning.

Referring to Seraat’s murder, police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “Muizenberg police on patrol were patrolling on May 1 at about 8.42pm when they received a complaint of a shooting at Retreat Day Hospital.”

He said police had visited the hospital where Seraat was admitted.

“They (police) spoke to the doctor who explained to them that when the patient arrived at the hospital, he was already dead.

“Members were then showed the room where the victim was lying in bed.

“He was declared deceased by the doctor.

“The shooting incident occurred at Magaliesberg Road, Hillview, Muizenberg.

“On May 11 at about 2.55pm, Muizenberg SAPS members received a murder case at St Wenceslas, Seawinds. Upon arrival they saw a male lying on the ground, fatally wounded. He died due to the extent of his injuries.

“SAPS members were then informed by members of the public that the other victim was shot on his hand and taken to a nearby hospital by his family members.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage. A murder and attempted murder case was registered for investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.