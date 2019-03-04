File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police have confirmed that the body of a 34-year-old man was found in Kensington in the early hours on Saturday. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the man's body was found on the corner of Ventura and Vliegtuig Avenue. He had been shot multiple times in the head.

According to Rwexana, no arrests had yet been made and police were following up on leads to track down those responsible.

Kensington Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Cheslyn Steenberg said the man's death appeared to have been due to gang-related violence, News24 reported.

The CPF condemned the incident and conveyed its condolences to the man's family and friends.

"We note with sadness the manner in which the male victim was killed, shot multiple times in his head. It draws our attention to the anger and frustration that rests in our space."

Steenberg urged residents with information regarding the tragic incident to approach the police.

Cape Times