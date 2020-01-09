Man stabbed multiple times in suspected homophobic attack in Khayelitsha









Bulelani Majeke Picture: Facebook Cape Town – In a suspected homophobic attack, Khayelitsha resident Bulelani Majeke had a narrow escape when he was stabbed in the face multiple times with a broken bottle. The 35-year-old from Harare came under attack for responding to derogatory slurs allegedly directed at him by another man on Monday. His face has been left disfigured and in stitches. Sharon Cox, the Triangle Project’s Health and Support Services manager supporting Majeke, said he was leaving a local braai venue with a friend and going home when a man called him a “moffie”. Majeke could not be reached for an interview yesterday.

Cox said: “The man was standing outside at a local shebeen that is next to the braai place they were walking out of when he called him a moffie and other slur words. He was offended and responded.

"They argued and it escalated to Bulelani being stabbed with a broken beer bottle a number of times in the head, cheek and forehead. The scars are so deep, especially the cheek and head scars,” said Cox.

She said Majeke’s friend and others who witnessed the incident tried to intervene but stopped out of fear when the man started stabbing him.

“I can confirm it was a hate crime, as the perpetrator had an intent to harm him. What happened on Monday night is not new, but classic.

"With homophobic attack cases, we always find that the victim was provoked either verbally or physically before they got hurt.

“We were happy to know the perpetrator got arrested but disappointed that he got out and will only appear again on Monday.

“These are people who stay in the same area and there are chances they will bump into each other, and who knows what can happen?” said Cox.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said a 26-year-old suspect had been arrested on an assault charge.

The accused appeared briefly in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court and the case was postponed to January 13.

Harare ward 98 councillor Vuyokazi Matanzima “strongly” condemned the incident, saying in this day and age people shouldn’t still be enduring abuse for their sexuality.

“I know the victim and when I heard what happened, I was shocked. What surprised me the most was that the perpetrator is also young. One would expect a young person to be more accepting and to understand the freedom of choice.

“We should also look at where the perpetrator’s anger is coming from and educate him,” said Matanzima.

