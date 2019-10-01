Cape Town – Two days after the fatal stabbing of a UCT student on Clifton's 3rd Beach, another man was allegedly stabbed after an altercation on Camps Bay beach at 6.10pm on Monday.
A passer-by tried to intervene in the altercation between three youths aged 15 and 16, who were from Bloekombos, and was hit over the head with a brick, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.
Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell said on social media: "A young man was approached by a man who tried to steal his phone.
"The youth and his friends gave chase after the suspect and cornered him. He then stabbed one in order to get away.
"The second injury occurred a short while later when Law Enforcement and SAPS were on the scene. A passing motorist stopped and confronted the group of youths.