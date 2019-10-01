Man stabbed on Camps Bay beach, passer-by who tried to help hit with a brick









Camps Bay beach Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Two days after the fatal stabbing of a UCT student on Clifton's 3rd Beach, another man was allegedly stabbed after an altercation on Camps Bay beach at 6.10pm on Monday. A passer-by tried to intervene in the altercation between three youths aged 15 and 16, who were from Bloekombos, and was hit over the head with a brick, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said. Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell said on social media: "A young man was approached by a man who tried to steal his phone. "The youth and his friends gave chase after the suspect and cornered him. He then stabbed one in order to get away. "The second injury occurred a short while later when Law Enforcement and SAPS were on the scene. A passing motorist stopped and confronted the group of youths.

"One of the youth threw a brick at this man and he was injured by this attack. This person was arrested by SAPS. The initial robbery/stabbing suspect has not yet been arrested."

Van Wyk said: "According to reports, yesterday afternoon at about 18:10 an altercation between three youths aged 15 and 16 (from Bloekombos) occurred, a passer-by tried to intervene and was hit over the head with a brick.

"Camps Bay SAPS members in the vicinity arrested an 18-year-old male on a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH). The arrested suspect is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court soon on the mentioned charges."

Chris Von Ulmenstein posted on Facebook: "I was there. Half an hour after the stabbing no sign of the police. ADT and two PPA vehicle staff attended to the incident. No sign of Law Enforcement in Camps Bay anymore.

"Incident arose from an attack of coloured homeless beachfront persons stabbing a person in a group of young African men drinking and doing drugs near the sewerage pump station. Blood stains on the Promenade pavement."

On Saturday, first-year UCT student Mhleli Cebo Mbatha, from KwaZulu-Natal, was stabbed to death on Clifton 3rd Beach. A male friend was stabbed in the leg and taken to hospital, while two female students escaped unharmed.

News24 reported that Mbatha's aunt, Sbongile Nxumalo, said the suspects had wanted to steal their cellphones.

Meanwhile, Jowell said a homeless person had passed away at Maidens Cove on Tuesday, apparently from natural causes.

Cape Times