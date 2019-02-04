File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A 50-year-old man has been arrested at Sedgefield, near Knysna, for allegedly murdering a 67-year old woman with a hammer in front of her house. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the victim, Lorna Hampson, was attacked on the sidewalk in front of her house at about 6.10pm on Saturday, the SABC reported. The accused lives a few houses away.

Pojie said she had succumbed to a blow to the head and police found her body covered in blood. According to Netwerk24, the accused's erratic behaviour previously worried neighbours, which led to complaints being made to the police.

Two charges of malicious damage to property have also been added to the murder charge. The suspect allegedly damaged the vehicles of members of the public who were first on the scene.

The 50-year-old man is expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

In King William's Town, Willowvale police arrested a 43-year-old man for the alleged murder of his 33-year-old wife.

It is believed the couple had had an argument at their home on Sunday at Jojweni Locality, Nkelekethe Village, whereupon the suspect allegedly stabbed his wife in the chest.

