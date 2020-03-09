Man to appear in court after pregnant ex-wife dies from stabbing

Cape Town – A Vredenburg resident is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court today for allegedly stabbing his pregnant wife to death. The woman, who was seven months' pregnant, was stabbed in the chest. Police arrested the 43-year-old suspect minutes after she was killed, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said. “Vredenburg police were notified of a murder that took place in Greenfield Street, Vredenburg. “When police arrived they were notified that the suspect had fled on foot. A quick chase ensued and the suspect was arrested in the vicinity of the crime scene.

“The suspect was removed from the scene as female community members wanted to harm him,” Van Wyk said.

Separately in Macassar, police arrested a 42-year-old man on Friday for possession of illegal explosives, including an old hand grenade.

Police swooped on him after receiving a tip-off.

“Macassar SAPS and metro police K9 unit members received a tip-off regarding illegal firearms and possible hand grenades being stored at premises in Nomsa Mpongwana Street.

“A search warrant was obtained and the metro police K9 unit linked the location of the explosives and the SAPS bomb disposal unit was called to the scene,” Van Wyk said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Strand Magistrate’ s Court today.

Meanwhile, former ANC councillor and murder mastermind Magdelene Titus and her co-accused, Justice Mooi, were last week sentenced to life in jail in the Circuit High Court in Oudtshoorn.

Titus was found guilty of orchestrating the murder of her husband, SANDF staff sergeant Preston Titus, in 2017.

He was bludgeoned to death at his house in a military base.

The two were also sentenced to three years for obstruction of justice.

In December, after being convicted of hiring hitmen to kill her husband, she asked the court to delay sentencing so she could prepare her two daughters for her imprisonment.

Titus fed her husband something to make him fall asleep, opened the back door for the killers and led them to her husband’s bedroom, where he was stabbed and bludgeoned to death.

