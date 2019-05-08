Screengrab: Twitter / Marisa Calvert

Cape Town – A man handed himself over to the police on Wednesday morning in connection with the running over of a Stellenbosch security guard at a shopping complex. He will appear in court on Friday and faces a charge of attempted murder after the alleged hit-and-run incident between 2.30pm and 3pm last Tuesday.

A video of the incident, which according to a Twitter user took place at Die Boord, has gone viral on social media.

A security guard can be seen indicating to the driver of a white bakkie not to head in the wrong direction of a one-way. After losing patience with the security guard, the motorist ends up driving over him in full view of onlookers in the parking lot.

An onlooker tried to stop the bakkie, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard lying on the ground.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a 38-year-old man had handed himself over to Stellenbosch police.

Police said on Tuesday that the guard had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The guard's condition is still not known.

"According to reports, the complainant, who is a security officer, was on duty in the parking area and directed traffic. He directed the vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction to turn around," Captain FC van Wyk said.

"The driver bumped him to the ground and drove over him. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment."

Cape Times