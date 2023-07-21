Man treated for head injuries after being hijacked and stuffed into boot of his car

A Cape Town man was taken to hospital to treat multiple injuries after he was hijacked and stuffed into the boot of his car before his assailants used the vehicle to commit a house robbery. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a silver VW Polo was reported hijacked in Kuyasa on Thursday at about 7.30pm.

According to reports, the driver was kidnapped. “Information reveals that at about 7’50pm, the suspects used the hijacked vehicle and committed a house robbery at a premises in Makhaza, where they took three plasma televisions, cellular telephones and a white Toyota Yaris,” Van Wyk said. Members of the Harare car-jacking team followed up on a tracker location, which led them to Enkanini.

“On arrival, members chased and managed to arrest two suspects. “Both vehicles, cellular telephones, three plasma televisions as well as an unlicensed firearm was recovered on the scene,” Van Wyk said. Members also found the hijacked man, who had been assaulted by the suspects and tied up in the boot of the VW Polo.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment due to multiple injuries sustained to the head. In a separate incident, also on Thursday night, three suspects were arrested after members of the Maitland Flying Squad chased down a Toyota Etios that was hijacked in the Delft area. “The suspects were involved in an accident in the Delft area,” Van Wyk said.