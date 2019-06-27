Johan Steyn, from Kraaifontein, appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Thursday after allegedly driving over Mzwanele Wellem at the De Boord shopping complex on April 30. Screengrab: Marisa Calvert / Twitter

Cape Town – The man charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving over a security guard in Stellenbosch and rushing off is hoping to resolve the matter through mediation. Johan Steyn, from Kraaifontein, appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning after allegedly driving over Mzwanele Wellem at the De Boord shopping complex on April 30, which was captured on CCTV and by a bystander on video, which went viral.

Steyn, the married father of a 1-year-old, previously indicated he intended pleading not guilty to the charge of attempted murder, with an alternative charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Magistrate Alaric Amos postponed the matter to July 12 for a regional court decision. Steyn, who owns a general building repairs and maintenance business, is out on R2 000 bail.

The 39-year-old Steyn's lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, said outside court they were in the process of drafting representations and hoped they could take the mediation route. The State has yet to how it intends to proceed with the matter.

EFF Stellenbosch councillor Derrick Hendrickse told News24 outside the court the accused should be held accountable for his actions.

"To mediate is not acceptable. I think the State must send out a clear message to prevent these things from happening again. The reality is, so often we see people not having respect for one another's lives, especially in the racial environment that we live."

The 39-year-old Wellem was treated at a local hospital and discharged soon after but has reportedly been attending physical therapy as part of his recovery.

Two lawyers have been assisting the security guard on a pro bono basis.