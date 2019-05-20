Arnold Schwarzenegger said he was unaffected by a drop kick a random person attempted on him during the Arnold Classic Africa Multi-Sport Festival and Fitness Trade Expo in Sandton at the weekend. Photo: Screengrab

Cape Town – Arnold Schwarzenegger reassured fans that the "Terminator" was made of steel and unaffected by a drop kick from a crazed fan during the Arnold Classic Africa Multi-Sport Festival and Fitness Trade Expo in Sndton at the weekend. In a video that instantly went viral, Schwarzenegger was taking a Snapchat video of a gymnastics competition, when an unknown person breached security and fly-kicked him in the back.

Sandton Convention Centre security responded swiftly by apprehending the offender and handing him over to police. “I saw all the different sports and it was so inspirational, some people got so inspired that one person decided to drop kick me. I felt so bad for the guy because he forgot that he's drop kicking a metal skeleton,” Schwarzenegger jokingly said in a speech afterwards.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realised I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat,” he wrote on Twitter.

Arnold Classic Africa organiser Wayne Price believes the incident was carefully planned by the offender, as he is known to the police for orchestrating similar incidents. For its fourth year Schwarzenegger encouraged the world to put their attention on the 26000 athletes of all ages and abilities.

“Let's put this spotlight on them. Do me a favour: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero (a boy in a wheelchair shooting a bow and arrow) proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They're on my Snapchat,” he said on Twitter.

Price said Schwarzenegger has confirmed he has no intentions of laying charges.

“Schwarzenegger was impressed and declared that the African leg of the Arnold Sports Festivals globally has done better and is bigger than its global counterparts.”

