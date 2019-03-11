Cape Town International Airport Photo: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Royal House of Mandela (RHoM) has thrown its weight behind renaming Cape Town International Airport after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. “We welcome the ANC’s position to name Cape Town International Airport after Mam Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“She is an icon of our Struggle in her own right and worthy of any recognition that the ANC, South Africa and the world bestow on her.

“RHoM further reiterates its position that the PE airport should be named after president Nelson Mandela, as the metro is named after him.

“That has always been our position and we call on the ANC to likewise join us in advocating this renaming of Port Elizabeth as a fitting honour to the father of our nation.

“We likewise call on the community of Port Elizabeth and the larger Nelson Mandela Metro to support this position and our call to honour the life and legacy of one whose name has become recognised as a global icon of the struggle for justice, peace and human dignity,” said Mandla Mandela at the weekend.

At Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in Soweto last year, EFF leader Julius Malema made the first call for the name change, having said that if the ANC was serious about honouring maWinnie and her legacy, it should name the Mother City’s airport after her.

Political parties last week disagreed in Parliament over the name change of the airport, with the ANC saying all names of Struggle heroes and heroines needed to be considered.

The Airports Company South Africa has given the public until June 6 to submit names for the change.

Once the public process is complete, a report of conclusions and recommendations will be compiled.

Other names put forward include Struggle icons Albertina Sisulu, Nelson Mandela, Chris Hani, Robert Sobukwe and Alex La Guma.

Khoisan representatives have put forward the name of Khoi translator Krotoa.

Other institutions in line for name changes include East London Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport and Kimberley Airport, as part of the Transformation of Heritage Landscape government programme.

Cape Times